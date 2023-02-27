Americans Weekly
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games against the Utah Grizzlies last week. The Americans are in third place in the Mountain Division. Allen returns home this week to open a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 26-25-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 22nd
Score: Utah 5 vs. Allen 3
Friday, February 24th
Score: Allen 8 @ Utah 5
Saturday, February 25th
Score: Allen 6 @ Utah 3
-- This Week --
Saturday, March 4th vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, March 5th vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 2:05 PM CST (CW 33 Telecast)
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (31) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (41) Hank Crone and Jack Combs
Points - (72) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (12) Jack Combs
Power Play Assists - (18) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others
Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (143) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+7) Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (182) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.915) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (14) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (3.09) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
The Americans beat the Grizzlies five out six times in Utah this season (5-1-0).
The Americans have the top two scorers in the ECHL (Hank Crone 72 points, Jack Combs 71 points).
Jack Combs has a 17-game point streak. Over those 17 games, he has 29 points.
Allen has the top three goal scorers in the ECHL (Hank Crone 31, Jack Combs 30, Colton Hargrove 30).
Liam Finlay has a six-game point streak (3 goals and 8 assists).
The Americans are 16-6-1-0 when scoring first.
Allen is 0-3 against Rapid City this season.
Hank Crone is on a six-game point streak (8 goals and 4 assists).
Allen's power play ranks third overall at 23.7 %
The Americans are averaging 3.58 goals per game which is eighth overall.
