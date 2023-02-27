Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games against the Utah Grizzlies last week. The Americans are in third place in the Mountain Division. Allen returns home this week to open a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 26-25-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 22nd

Score: Utah 5 vs. Allen 3

Friday, February 24th

Score: Allen 8 @ Utah 5

Saturday, February 25th

Score: Allen 6 @ Utah 3

-- This Week --

Saturday, March 4th vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, March 5th vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 2:05 PM CST (CW 33 Telecast)

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (31) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (41) Hank Crone and Jack Combs

Points - (72) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (12) Jack Combs

Power Play Assists - (18) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (143) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+7) Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (182) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.915) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (14) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (3.09) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

The Americans beat the Grizzlies five out six times in Utah this season (5-1-0).

The Americans have the top two scorers in the ECHL (Hank Crone 72 points, Jack Combs 71 points).

Jack Combs has a 17-game point streak. Over those 17 games, he has 29 points.

Allen has the top three goal scorers in the ECHL (Hank Crone 31, Jack Combs 30, Colton Hargrove 30).

Liam Finlay has a six-game point streak (3 goals and 8 assists).

The Americans are 16-6-1-0 when scoring first.

Allen is 0-3 against Rapid City this season.

Hank Crone is on a six-game point streak (8 goals and 4 assists).

Allen's power play ranks third overall at 23.7 %

The Americans are averaging 3.58 goals per game which is eighth overall.

