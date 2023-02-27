Stingrays Weekly Report: February 27, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for third in the South Division with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and are five points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for first. South Carolina has a three-in-three coming up this weekend, hosting the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday and Saturday before welcoming the Orlando Solar Bears to town on Sunday at North Charleston Coliseum.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 30-16-4-1

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, FORT WAYNE KOMETS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Following a scoreless 40 minutes on Wednesday morning, Fort Wayne broke through for a 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the final frame. South Carolina stormed back to tie the game with under eight minutes left in regulation before Josh Wilkins netted the game-winning goal with 1:08 left on the clock. Jackson Leppard iced the game with two seconds remaining in regulation as the Stingrays beat the Komets 3-1 behind Clay Stevenson's 33-save performance.

FRIDAY: WORCESTER RAILERS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Worcester gained a 1-0 lead early in the second period before doubling the advantage six minutes into the final period. The Railers iced the game with an empty net tally and a power play marker with time winding down for the 4-0 win. Tyler Wall stopped 30 of 33 shots he saw in the contest.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 7, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

South Carolina fought back from a 2-0 deficit entering the second period as Alex Fortin and Justin Florek tied the game with a pair of power play goals. After Atlanta took a one-goal advantage late in the middle frame, Jackson Leppard evened the score at three before Evan Wardley gave South Carolina a 4-3 advantage with less than a minute left in the second period. A trio of power play goals from Anthony Del Gaizo, Leppard, and Fortin finalized the scoring in the Stingrays' 7-3 win.

THIS WEEK

Friday, March 3: vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, March 4: at Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, March 5: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 18 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 28 - Bear Hughes

Points: 46 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-13 - Tarek Baker, Benton Maass

Penalty Minutes: 94 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 137 - Justin Florek

Wins: 16 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.46 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.918 - Clay Stevenson

LUCKY 7'S

The Stingrays set a franchise record back on December 14th by scoring five power play goals in a 7-3 defeat of the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. South Carolina matched the record on Sunday in another 7-3 win over the Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum. Anthony Del Gaizo, Justin Florek, and Alex Fortin scored at least one goal in both contests.

GOODBYE GLADS

The Stingrays and Gladiators have faced off 10 times already this season with South Carolina owning a 7-1-1-1 record. The Stingrays have won five straight matchups and have picked up points in eight consecutive battles against Atlanta. The two teams will face off two more times this season and conclude the season series this Friday and Saturday in North Charleston.

WHERE THE SUN DON'T SHINE

This Sunday will be the final time the Stingrays and Solar Bears square off this season. The Stingrays have a 3-2-1 record against Orlando despite dropping both of the last two meetings with the Solar Bears. The Stingrays look to stay above .500 against Orlando who sits six points behind South Carolina and Greenville for the final playoff spot in the division. After the weekend, South Carolina will have 16 of their remaining 18 games against teams currently in playoff positions. - Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

