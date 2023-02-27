Thunder Announces Celebration Night Featuring Christian Okoye

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Chiefs legend and Hall of Famer Christian Okoye will be in attendance on Saturday, March 18 when the Wichita Thunder hosts the Kansas City Mavericks for Celebration Night, presented by Whiskey Dicks Sports Bar & Grill.

Okoye will drop the ceremonial faceoff and join fans for a special VIP on-ice Meet & Greet after the game. Fans can purchase a special VIP package for $40 that includes tickets to the game, a chance to meet Okoye afterwards on the ice and take a photo with him. To buy, use the code CHAMPS.

Originally from Nigeria, Okoye was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1987 in the second round. He spent seven seasons with the Chiefs, amassing over 4,800 yards, 14 games with at least 100 yards rushing and 40 career rushing touchdowns. Okoye was enshrined into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2000.

In 1989, he was named as the running back of the year, voted as the AFC MVP and received the Mackie award for most touchdowns in the AFC.

He founded The Christian Okoye Foundation in 1990 to help underprivileged children assume their role in society through education and sports.

The first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a commemorative cup, courtesy of Whiskey Dicks.

Learn more about the VIP Meet & Greet and how you can purchase tickets for the event by clicking this link HERE.

Wichita closes a four-game road trip on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:05 p.m. in Independence, MO against Kansas City.

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Get four goal-zone tickets and two light sabers for just $60.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

This Sunday is also CrossWinds Casino Night. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a foam puck, courtesy of CrossWinds Casino.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

