Oilers Bounce Back to Defeat Rush

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, won 5-2 against the Rapid City Rush on Sunday evening at the BOK Center.

Both teams left the first period without a goal. Daniel Mannella made 14 saves on 14 shots.

Matt Marcinew scored the first goal of the game 2:40 into the middle period, wiring a snapper on the catcher side of Mannella on the Rush's 17th shot of the game. Karl Boudrias followed up on a wraparound save 1:26 later, tying the game 1-1. Max Golod ripped a feed from Dante Sheriff beyond Nicholas Latinovich 53 seconds into the back half of the game. Alex Aleardi scored off a turnover at the 16:09 mark of the second, tying the score 2-2.

Tag Bertuzzi slammed home the eventual game-winning goal just under five minutes into the third period for his eighth power-play goal of the season. Kylor Wall extended the Oilers' lead to 4-2, ripping a howitzer into the top shelf from the blue line at the 8:50 mark of the period. Eddie Matsushima dusted the score line 5-2 with his team-leading 23rd of the season, an empty netter.

Mannella logged 32 saves on 34 chances.

The Oilers travel to Cincinnati to face the Cyclones on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT at The Heritage Bank Center.

