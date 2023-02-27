Miner Returns to Grizzlies, Nielsen Loaned to AHL

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Trent Miner returns to the Grizzlies as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. In a separate transaction defenseman Andrew Nielsen was loaned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Miner has appeared in 23 games with the Grizzlies this season and has a record of 8-12-2 with a .909 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average. Miner is the Grizzlies all-time leader with 9 shutouts, with 2 of them coming this season. Last year Miner broke a Grizzlies team record with 7 shutouts. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 7th round (202nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Miner is in the 2nd season of a 3 year NHL Entry Level contract.

Nielsen leads the Grizzlies in assists (32), points (41), penalty minutes (166) and power play points with 26 (6g, 20a). Andrew was drafted in the 3rd round (65th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Nielsen has played in 249 AHL games over an 8 year period.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Wichita on March 3rd at 6:05 pm and March 5th at 3:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Kansas City on March 10th and 11th at 7:10 pm and March 12th at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

