Walleye Weekly: Two at Home this Weekend

Overall Record: 28-13-3-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, February 7 at Cincinnati (3-2 OT Win)

Saturday, February 8 vs. Cincinnati (3-2 SO Win)

Sunday, February 9 vs. Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, February 14 at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, February 15 vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, February 16 vs. Idaho at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, February 10 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 11 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 12 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, February 13 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Friday, February 14 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 - Game vs. Idaho at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 - Game vs. Idaho at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Three in Three vs. Cincinnati with all going for a W: Toledo made it a six point weekend by taking down the first place Cincinnati in all three games. The first two needed extra time as Nolan Gluchowski scored just 51 seconds into overtime on Friday night in Cincinnati for the Walleye 3-2 win. Saturday night, Billy Christopoulos turned aside 35 shots in regulation time plus overtime and then bested a pair of Cyclones shooters as Toledo took another 3-2 win. Sunday, Gregor MacLeod found the back of the net twice as Toledo completed the sweep with a 5-2 victory.

Owning it all: Forward Shane Berschbach picked up his 112th career Walleye goal Saturday night against Cincinnati. That makes him the all-time Walleye goal scoring leader passing Evan Rankin who had 111 from 2009 through 2017. Berschbach has been with Toledo since 2014 and is already the franchise leader in games played (362), points (376) and assists (264).

Big Weekend: Not only did the Walleye post a pair of home wins to run the Huntington Center winning streak to six games but Toledo packed the barn for a pair of games with 15,317 fans attending. Saturday night was the 10th time this season that the Walleye went over 8,000 fans at a game. The Walleye have sold out 19 of its 22 games at the Huntington Center.

Three in Three with Idaho coming to Toledo: Like last weekend, the Walleye start a weekend three-in-three with a road game as they will be in Kalamazoo on Friday night. The Walleye have a 4-0-0 mark vs. their Michigan rivals. Saturday and Sunday the Idaho Steelheads come into Toledo for a pair of games. The Walleye own an all-time record of 2-4-1 against the Steelheads.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Joshua Winquist (0 goals - 4 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Filip Larsson (2-0-0, 1.99 GAA, .929 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS and PROMOTIONS

DC Jersey Presale Begins Today!

Just like the Justice League, the Toledo Walleye are ready to stand together against their Central Division rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. The Walleye will host Justice League Weekend presented by WIOT and WVKS at the Huntington Center on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29. Each night will feature the Walleye players wearing not one, not two, but THREE Super Hero jerseys.

First Period: Batman | Second Period: Aquaman | Third Period: Superman

Fans can PRE-ORDER their Super Hero specialty jersey now.

Sunday, February 16

Ingame | Frozen & Friends Night

It's an enchanted night of fun when fairy tale characters take over the Huntington Center, presented by Laurel's Princess Parties and 101.5 The River. There will be songs, music clips, beauty stations and tons of photos! Come dressed in your favorite prince or princess costume.

Postgame | Open Skate with the Players

Take a spin around the rink with your favorite Toledo Walleye players after the game, presented by Sonic. Bring your skates or rent them for $5.

