Steelheads Sign Defenseman Evan Wardley from University of Lethbridge

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed defensemen Evan Wardley to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Wardley, 25, completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Lethbridge (CWUAA) this season, posting two points with 58 penalty minutes in 24 games in his senior season while serving as an alternate captain. The Vulcan, Alb. native appeared in 91 games in four seasons beginning in 2016-17, tallying six goals and 13 assists for 19 points with 223 penalty minutes. Before entering collegiate play, Wardley played 12 games over parts of two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers and earned three points (1-2-3) following his professional debut on Apr. 10, 2015 against Elmira.

Prior to his professional and collegiate careers, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman played four full seasons and parts of five years with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) from 2010-11 through 2014-15, posting 40 points (9-31-40) with 443 penalty minutes through 208 games. In his final season in 2014-15, he tabbed a career-best 22 points (6-16-22) through 57 games with 120 penalty minutes while also serving as an alternate captain.

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m. MT against the Toledo Walleye from Huntington Center.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:10 p.m. versus the Kansas City Mavericks.

