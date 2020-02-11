Condors Swap Forwards with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Edmonton has reassigned forward Nolan Vesey from Wichita to Bakersfield. Forward Beau Starrett has been loaned to the Thunder.

Starrett, 24, returns to Wichita after being recalled on January 30. He is tied for second on the Thunder with 16 goals and has points in his last three outings. Overall, he has 28 points (16g, 12a) in 47 games this season.

The Thunder travels to Kansas City tonight to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Wichita returns home on Friday night to host the Tulsa Oilers for Singles Awareness Night and Lovers Lane.

