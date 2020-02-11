Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa, February 11

February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Utah Grizzlies (27-15-7. 61 points .622 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (22-23-6, 50 points .490 Win %).

BOK Center. Tuesday February 11, 2020. 7:00 pm MST. ECHL.TV. Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD2. cc1370.com

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies are at BOK Center for game 7 of the 9 game road trip as they take on the Tulsa Oilers for the 6th and final time in the season series.

Forwards Tim McGauley and Ty Lewis were each reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. McGauley is 2nd in the league with 58 points and he leads the league with 40 assists. Lewis leads the club with 22 goals and is 3rd with 39 points.

It's the 6th and final meeting with Tulsa. Utah is 4-1 vs the Oilers. Ty Lewis (4 goals, 3 assists) leads vs Oilers with 7 points. They won't be too disappointed to hear that he's out of the lineup after being reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Griffen Molino (3g, 3a), Tim McGauley (1g, 5a) and Jack Jenkins (1g, 5a) each have 6 points vs Tulsa. Joe Wegwerth has 4 goals vs Tulsa, including a hat trick on December 27th.

Utah is currently 3-3 through 6 games on the seasons longest road trip, which is 3 weeks, 6 states and 9 games over a 3 week stretch. Mitch Maxwell leads the Grizz on the trip with 4 goals, including 2 game winners. It's been a tale of two weeks for the Grizzlies offensively. They scored 13 goals in the first 3 games of the trip but have scored just 4 goals in the last 3 games.

Tulsa leads the league in shots per game at 37.75. It's the 2nd straight game where the Grizzlies have faced the league's leader in shots/game. Idaho had the lead until Utah held them to 23 shots on Feb. 8. Grizz are 20-14 when outshooting opponents and are 7-8 when being outshot.

Game time is at 6:00 pm MST on Classic Country 1370 and 104.3 FM HD2. Grizzlies return home on February 17th vs Rapid City for a 1 pm Maverik Monday Matinee. After the game join coach Tim Branham for an in-house postgame show at Level Crossing Brewing Company at 2496 South West Temple.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 27-15-5-2

Home record: 15-6-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 81 to 61 at home this season.

Road record: 12-9-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 88 to 75 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.45 (8th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.78 (6th).

Shots per game: 32.96 (10th).

Shots against per game: 27.55 (2nd).

Power play: 20.0 % (6th).

Penalty Kill: 83.0 % (9th).

Record When Scoring First: 17-3-1 (.833 win %).

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 17 4

Opposition 10 18

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (22) - Lewis has a goal in 4 of his last 6 games.

Assists: Tim McGauley (40) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (58) - 2nd in league

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+30) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Tim McGauley (15) - All 15 points are assists.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (157)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (12)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 41 64 57 3 4 169 Utah Grizzlies 539 555 476 41 1611

Opposition 38 53 38 5 2 136 Opposition 442 475 394 37 1348

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.