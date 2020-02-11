Tomas Sholl Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Fourth Time

February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of February 3-9. It is the fourth time this season and the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. The seven weekly awards is the third most in ECHLâhistory.

Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances against the Utah Grizzlies last week, nearly identical to his last award earned in mid-December (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .980 SV%, 1 SHO). The 25-year-old stopped all 24 shots faced in a 4-0 win on Friday and made 34 saves in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to the Texas Stars of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl is tied for the ECHL lead with 21 wins, leads the league with 1,982 minutes played, is tied for second with four shutouts, ranks third with 860 saves, is fourth with a 2.24 goals-against average and is sixth with a .921 save percentage.

A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 91 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 61-19-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. His shutout on Friday set the new franchise all-time record for most career shutouts.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

The Steelheads are on the road against the Toledo Walleye this Friday, Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m. MT and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

