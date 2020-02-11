Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 3-9. It is the fourth time this season, and the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. The seven weekly awards are the third most in ECHL history.

Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances against Utah last week.

The 25-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 4-0 win onâFriday and made 34 saves in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl is tied for the ECHL lead with 21 wins, leads the league with 1,982 minutes played, is tied for second with four shutouts, ranks third with 860 saves, is fourth with a 2.24 goals-against average and is sixth with a .921 save percentage.

A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 91 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 61-19-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Runner Up: Filip Larsson, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.99 GAA, .929 save pct).

Also Nominated: Ken Appleby (Florida), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Zach Fucale (Orlando), Parker Milner (South Carolina) and Mitch Gillam (Wichita).

