Jacksonville's Lang Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Chase Lang of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 3-9.

Lang scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at Norfolk onâFriday, recorded two goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Admirals on Saturday and added a goal and assist in a 6-3 win at South Carolina on Sunday.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang leads the Icemen with 14 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season.

Lang has posted 66 points (25g-41a) in 124 career ECHLâgames with Jacksonville, Allen, Rapid City and Quad City while adding five points (2g-3a) in 34 career AmericanâHockey League games with Iowa.

Prior to turning pro, Lang tallied 155 points (66g-89a) in 244 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Calgary and Vancouver.

On behalf of Chase Lang, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Michael Huntebrinker, Florida (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Riley Woods, Newfoundland (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Colby McAuley (Idaho), Josh Winquist (Toledo), Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) and Stefan Fournier (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.