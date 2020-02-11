Jacksonville's Lang Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Chase Lang of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 3-9.
Lang scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 23-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at Norfolk onâFriday, recorded two goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Admirals on Saturday and added a goal and assist in a 6-3 win at South Carolina on Sunday.
A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang leads the Icemen with 14 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season.
Lang has posted 66 points (25g-41a) in 124 career ECHLâgames with Jacksonville, Allen, Rapid City and Quad City while adding five points (2g-3a) in 34 career AmericanâHockey League games with Iowa.
Prior to turning pro, Lang tallied 155 points (66g-89a) in 244 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Calgary and Vancouver.
On behalf of Chase Lang, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Michael Huntebrinker, Florida (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Riley Woods, Newfoundland (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Colby McAuley (Idaho), Josh Winquist (Toledo), Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) and Stefan Fournier (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2020
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa, February 11 - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacksonville's Lang Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.