K-Wings Receive Sorenson and Teves from Utica

February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the club received forward Tanner Sorenson on loan from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. The Canucks also assigned defenseman Josh Teves from Utica to Kalamazoo.

Sorenson, 26, returns to Kalamazoo where he has compiled six goals and 14 points in 16 games so far this season. The Anchorage, Alaska native also has two assists in 12 AHL games for the Comets. Sorenson has totaled 63 goals and 150 points in 205 career ECHL games, all but three of those in a K-Wings jersey. He signed an AHL contract with Utica last spring.

Teves, 24, signed with Vancouver upon finishing his senior season with Princeton University last March and made his NHL debut March 26 against the Anaheim Ducks. He has spent the entire 2019-20 season in Utica, with two assists in 25 games for the Comets.

In separate transactions Monday, Utica recalled forward Seamus Malone and Vancouver reassigned defenseman Mitch Eliot to the Comets after both players skated in two games for Kalamazoo last weekend.

Kalamazoo has earned at least a point in seven of its last nine games and travels to Fort Wayne to meet the Komets at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, before returning home Friday to face the Toledo Walleye in the annual Pink Ice Game at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will then host the Brampton Beast Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for WMU/Esports Night in Kalamazoo.

