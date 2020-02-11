Mariners Raise over $4300 and Counting for Make-A-Wish Maine

Maine Mariners defenseman Zach Tolkinen in his Make-A-Wish jersey

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have raised $4368 for Make-A-Wish Maine through the auction of Ellie Labree's specialty designed jerseys, that the team wore during their game on February 1st. Additional jerseys from the set will be put up for a "second chance auction," from February 16-20 which will increase the total amount raised.

The Mariners, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Maine and Agren, held a jersey design content open to Make-A-Wish Maine "Wish Kids," back in October, with the design of 11-year-old Ellie Labree, gaining the most fan votes among four finalists. As a result, the Mariners wore her jersey for their game on February 1st against Adirondack, a 3-2 overtime win.

"I'm glad we got to play in honor of such a good cause," said Mariners forward Michael McNicholas, who scored the game-winning goal. "It made the win that much more meaningful. I'm proud of the boys for getting this one for Ellie."

Ellie, a resident of Glenburn, Maine, got to drop the ceremonial puck and enjoy the game from a suite with her family. Ellie and the other three finalists (Jared Conant, Aubrey Cotta, and Libby Rulman) all received a custom-made jersey featuring their design and their name on the back.

The team set of Ellie's jerseys went up for bidding through Handbid starting the Monday prior to the Make-A-Wish Night game. Fans had the chance to place bids until the start of the third period on Saturday night. The donated proceeds totaled $4368.

"We're truly blown away by the generosity of those who attended Make-A-Wish night and are so thankful for our partnership with the Maine Mariners and Agren," said Rebekah Roy, Marketing Manager at Make-A-Wish Maine. It was a wonderful example of a true community partnership that helped to increase awareness of our mission and was an incredibly fun night for our wish kids and families."

The Mariners will post six additional jerseys of Ellie's design on February 16th, for fans that were unable to win the first time around. Additional proceeds will be added to the total raised for Make-A-Wish Maine.

Make-A-Wish Maine grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. On average, the organization grants one wish every five days and has impacted more than 1,500 children throughout Maine since 1992.

