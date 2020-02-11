Thunder Comes up Short in Loss to KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita had plenty of quality scoring chances on Tuesday night, but fell just short in a 2-1 loss to Kansas City at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Peter Crinella scored with less than a minute remaining to give the Thunder life, but the Mavericks held off the comeback bid with their second win in the last four days against the Thunder.

Wichita carried the play in the first period with four grade-A scoring chances that Nick Schneider was able to keep out of the net. Kansas City took a 1-0 lead at 14:38 as Rocco Carzo redirected a shot from the blueline past Mitch Gillam. With just over 3 minutes to go in the frame, Wichita appeared to score to tie the game. The ref was reaching to blow the whistle and immediately waived it off and the goal wouldn't count.

Kansas City doubled the Thunder in shots during the second period, firing 14 on net. Gillam stood firm in net for Wichita, making his best save with 6 minutes to go when a bad bounce found its way to Matt Schmalz and Gillam stopped him, point-blank.

Marcus Crawford added to the Mavericks lead at 10:17 of the third. He fired a one-timer from the top of the left circle that got past Gillam to make it 2-0. With 54 seconds remaining, Gillam was lifted for the extra attacker and the Thunder cashed in. Crinella found some space at the left circle and buried his 17th of the season to make it 2-1. Kansas City held on late for the victory.

Wichita remains in fifth place with 50 points, just two ahead of Kansas City, who now has 48. Gillam was solid in the losing effort, stopping 31 shots. Crinella has three goals in his last two games.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to face the Tulsa Oilers for the start of a home-and-home series. Friday night is Singles Awareness Night and Lovers Lane.

