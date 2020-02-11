ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 11, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Jake Schultz, D
Maine:
Eddie Matsushima, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Jake Theut, G from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Greg Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence
Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D recalled by Utica
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Ben Jones, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Idaho:
Add Evan Wardley, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Teves, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve
Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Delete Brandon Crawley, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
South Carolina:
Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Abbott Girduckis, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
