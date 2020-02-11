ECHL Transactions - February 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 11, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Jake Schultz, D

Maine:

Eddie Matsushima, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Jake Theut, G from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Greg Campbell, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence

Delete Scott Conway, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D recalled by Utica

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Maclise, F placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Ben Jones, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Idaho:

Add Evan Wardley, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Teves, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve

Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Delete Brandon Crawley, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

South Carolina:

Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Abbott Girduckis, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Ty Lewis, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Tim McGauley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

