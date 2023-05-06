Walleye Head Home with Comfortable 2-0 Series Lead Over Cyclones

May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Walleye kept their postseason winning streak alive as they upended the Cyclones for the second consecutive night, this time by a score of 5-2.

What Happened:

After grabbing a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into game one on Friday night, Toledo got an early start again in game two thanks to Thomas Ebbing's goal at 2:05 of the opening period. Brett McKenzie and Charlie Curti picked up the assists. The first penalty of the night went to Toledo's Trenton Bliss for holding late in the second minute. Just 28 seconds after killing off the penalty, the Walleye grabbed a 2-0 lead after Gordie Green found the back of the net with a one-time from Trenton Bliss and Riley McCourt. This concluded the scoring action in period one during which Toledo more than doubled Cincinnati's seven shots with 16.

The Cyclones got on the board with a breakaway goal from Jalen Smereck just 1:27 into the middle period. Toledo responded 51 seconds later as Drew Worrad netted a one-timer from the slot. Andrew Sturtz and Kirill Tyutyayev grabbed the assists on the equal-strength goal. A strong goaltending performance from John Lethemon in the second period kept Toledo in front heading into the third after the Walleye were outshot 17-6.

After a second period with no penalties, Toledo picked up their second of the night 7:38 into the final third. With 23 seconds remaining on the Cincinnati power play, Andrew Nielsen shaved Toledo's two-goal lead to one, making it a 3-2 game. Just like they did a period earlier, the Walleye responded quickly as TJ Hensick and Drew Worrad combined to restore Toledo's two-goal lead at the 10:46 mark. At 16:05, the teams went 4-on-4 as Kirill Tyutyayev and Matthew Cairns headed to their respective boxes with penalties. A minute later, Beck Warm left his net for the Cincinnati bench to give the Cyclones the extra man. With 44 seconds remaining in regulation, Brandon Hawkins found the empty net from the neutral zone to secure the 2-0 series lead for Toledo.

Speed Stats:

John Lethemon saved 34 of 36 Cincinnati shots to join his netminding partner in going undefeated in the postseason with a 3-0-0 record.

Trenton Bliss picked up a point in his sixth straight game tonight with an assist on the second Toledo goal. The rookie forward has totaled 11 points (5G, 6A) in the playoffs thus far.

Gordie Green (1G) and Kirill Tyutyayev (1A) both extended their point streaks to four games tonight.

Brandon Hawkins added the empty-netter to grab himself a three-game point streak.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - D. Worrad (1G, 2A)

2) TOL - T. Hensick (1G)

3) CIN - J. Smereck (1G)

Up Next:

Toledo will host Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 10 for game three of the Central Division Final series at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.