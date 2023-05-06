ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Cincinnati's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #K-1, Toledo at Cincinnati, on May 5.

Allen was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 6:30 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Allen will miss Cincinnati's playoff game vs. Toledo tonight (May 6).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

