Royals Host Game One of North Division Final Rematch against Growlers

May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a best-of-seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Final of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. See times and dates for the second round playoff series below:

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

At the game, enjoy Slapshot Saturdays $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity on the green ice with Slapshot from 6-6:15 PM under section 109.

Royals vs. Growlers Game One Preview:

The Royals advanced to the North Division Final after defeating the Mariners in Game Six on Saturday, April 29, 6-2. The Growlers defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game Five on Sunday, April 30, 3-0, to advance to their third North Division Final in their third possible postseason since their team's inception in the 2018-19 season.

The Royals had their playoff run in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs ended in the North Division Final against the Growlers. Newfoundland erased a 3-1 series deficit to take the decisive Game Seven of the playoff series at Santander Arena.

Four players on the Royals playoff roster competed in the seven-game series against the Growlers. Goaltender Pat Nagle, and defensemen Garrett McFadden and Mason Millman played the entirety of the series. Defenseman Mike Chen appeared in six of the seven games.

2022-23 Royals vs. Growlers Regular Season Recap:

The Royals are 23-17-9 all-time against the Growlers with points earned in six of their last seven meetings of the regular season. The Royals previously swept the Growlers in a two-game home series to conclude each of their respective regular seasons. Prior to the home series, Reading took the opening two games of a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland before falling in overtime in the series finale. The Royals hosted Newfoundland for a two-game series in February and split the series. Reading fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, February 20, 4-2, after defeating the Growlers in the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their first win against Newfoundland in the regular season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 31. The Growlers (98 pts) became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 18.

A few Royals held distinguished rankings after the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs:

Player Rankings (Round One of Kelly Cup Playoffs):

Forwards Max Newton and Jacob Gaucher tied for the playoff lead in goals (4) - led all rookies in goals in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

Gaucher led all rookies in points (8)

Newton tied for fourth among all rookies in points (6) and led all rookies in shots on goal (25)

Forwards Evan Barratt and Jacob Gaucher tied for second in points (8)

Forward Evan Barratt and Captain Garrett McFadden tied for the lead in assists among all skaters (6)

Captain Garrett McFadden and Forward Charlie Gerard tied for fourth among all skaters in points (7)

McFadden tied for first among all defensemen in points (7) and tied for first in assists (6)

Defenseman Tyler Heidt tied for first among defensemen in power play goals (1)

Goalie Pat Nagle tied for first among goalies in wins (4)

-

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.