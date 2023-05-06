ECHL Transactions - May 6

May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 6, 2023:

Allen:

Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brandon Hickey, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.