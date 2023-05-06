ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 6, 2023:
Allen:
Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add James Hardie, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brandon Hickey, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023
- Everblades Ready to Thaw Icemen in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Look to Rebound After Game 1 Loss - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Game One of North Division Final Rematch against Growlers - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Game 1 to Idaho 5-4 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.