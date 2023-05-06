Americans Look to Rebound After Game 1 Loss

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads tonight, in Game 2 of a best of seven series. Idaho leads the series 1-0 after a 5-4 win on Friday night. The Americans have faced Idaho two times in the postseason. Allen won a Game 7 overtime thriller in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 5/6/23 vs. Idaho, 7:05 PM

Game 1 loss: The Americans dropped Game 1 to Idaho on Friday night 5-4 at CUTX Event Center. The two teams traded goals for the first 40 minutes until Idaho extended their lead to two goals in the third frame. The Americans cut the lead to 5-4 in the third period on Jack Combs third goal of the postseason, but were unable to get the equalizer. Idaho outshot the Americans 46-39 for the game. The Americans had a postseason high 20 shots in the third period.

Finally breaking through: The Americans went 1-for-2 on the power play on Friday night breaking a 0-for12 drought. The power play ranks 14th overall in the postseason at 12.1 %. Idaho ranks 11th overall at 15.1 %. They are 4-for-26.

Penalty Kill remains perfect at Home: The Allen Americans penalty kill ranks tied for first in the postseason at 100.0 %. The Americans did not give up a power play goal to Kansas City during their series, and Idaho went 0-for1 on Friday night. Allen has killed off all 11 power play attempts in four home playoff games this postseason.

Leaders quiet: After having four of the Top 20 scorers during the regular season scoring race, with Hank Crone leading the way with 105 points, the Americans do not have anyone in the Top 20 during the postseason. Colton Hargrove leads the way with five points (3 goals and 2 assists).

When Scoring First: The Americans are 3-2-0 when scoring the first goal this postseason. Their losses came in Game 4 against Kansas City, and Game 1 against Idaho.

Doing Shots: Americans forward Colton Hargrove leads the team in shots on net during the postseason with 31. He's tied for fourth overall in the league. He led Allen with 252 during the regular season.

Scoring outburst: The Americans allowed just 11 goals in the series with KC, which was tied for the fewest in a 6-game series in postseason history. Allen gave up five on Friday which was almost half of what the team allowed in the six-game series against Kansas City.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-0

Away: 2-1-0

Overall: 4-3-0

Last 10: 4-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Colton Hargrove and Jack Combs

Assists: (4) Ryan Gagnon and Hank Crone

Points: (5) Colton Hargrove

+/-: (+2) Zach Massicotte and Grant Hebert

PIM: (9) Zach Massicotte

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 1-2-0

Away: 4-0-0

Overall: 5-2-0

Last 10: 5-2-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (3) AJ White and 3 others

Assists: (6) Owen Headrick

Points: (6) Owen Headrick

+/-: (+4) Zane Franklin and three others

PIM: (15) Colton Kehler

Game 1 - Idaho 5 at Allen 4 Final

Game 2 - Saturday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 10 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 4 - Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 5 - Saturday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

