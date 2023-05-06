Growlers Take Game 1 with 3-0 Shutout Win
May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers took game one of the North Division Final with a 3-0 road win over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.
Dryden McKay stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second straight shutout while Keenan Suthers, Isaac Johnson and Orrin Centazzo provided the scoring in a 3-0 shutout victory.
Game Two goes tomorrow afternoon at Santander Arena (4:30pm NL time).
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - K. Suthers
3. NFL - D. McKay
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023
- Cyclones Battle, But Fall 5-2 Against Walleye in Game 2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Head Home with Comfortable 2-0 Series Lead Over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo Power Play Comes Alive in Game One Win Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Take Game 1 with 3-0 Shutout Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tonight's Playoff Game Is Postponed - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready to Thaw Icemen in South Division Finals - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Look to Rebound After Game 1 Loss - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Game One of North Division Final Rematch against Growlers - Reading Royals
- Americans Drop Game 1 to Idaho 5-4 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.