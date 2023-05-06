Growlers Take Game 1 with 3-0 Shutout Win

May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers took game one of the North Division Final with a 3-0 road win over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Dryden McKay stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second straight shutout while Keenan Suthers, Isaac Johnson and Orrin Centazzo provided the scoring in a 3-0 shutout victory.

Game Two goes tomorrow afternoon at Santander Arena (4:30pm NL time).

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - K. Suthers

3. NFL - D. McKay

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.