Americans Drop Game 1 to Idaho 5-4

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped Game 1 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night 5-4 in front of a good crowd of 4,299 in Allen.

The Americans were outscored 3-2 in the second period as the Steelheads took the lead for good.

Jordan Kawaguchi's goal at the 18:17 mark of the second period put Idaho ahead 4-3. They extended the lead to 5-3 in the third period on Wade Murphy's third of the playoffs just 18 seconds into the final frame. Jack Combs cut the lead to one goal with under five minutes to play but the Americans were unable to get the tying goal.

Idaho outshot the Americans for the game 46 to 39 despite being outshot 20-12 in the third period. The Americans were 50% on the power play going 1-for-2. Idaho was 0-for-1.

Grant Hebert, Stefan Fournier, Colby McAuley, and Jack Combs were the goal scorers for Allen. Hebert and McAuley each had a two-point night.

With the loss, the Americans trail the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 of the series will be on Saturday night in Allen at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - W. Murphy

2. ALN - G. Hebert

3. ALN - C. McAuley

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Aaron Gens: We didn't play a solid 60 minutes. I liked our game in the third period but we made too many mistakes early that ended up in the back of our net.

Gary Steffes: We were all disappointed with the outcome, but we can't hang our heads. This team has bounced back from losses all season long and we will do that tomorrow night.

