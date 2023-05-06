Everblades Ready to Thaw Icemen in South Division Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - For the second year in a row, the Florida Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen will face off in the South Division Finals and the right to play for the ECHL Eastern Conference championship. As the defending Kelly Cup Champion Everblades continue their quest for a third Kelly Cup, the best-of-seven series against the Icemen will begin with two games in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Following the first two games in Jacksonville, the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, will shift to Hertz Arena for Game Three on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., Game Four on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Game Five, if necessary, on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of the Florida-Jacksonville series will advance to meet the winner of the Reading-Newfoundland series in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the recipient earning the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Memorial Trophy and a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals.

In their respective South Division Semifinals, the fourth-seeded Everblades dispatched the first-seeded South Carolina Stingrays, while the second-seeded Icemen defeated the third-seeded Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Both divisional semifinal series ended after six games. The Everblades never trailed in the series against the Stingrays, while the Icemen came back after dropping the series opener to the Swamp Rabbits.

During the regular season series, both Florida and Jacksonville won six games, with the Everblades claiming six games in regulation time, while the Icemen won four games in regulation and one apiece in overtime and in a shootout. The Blades went 5-2 in games played in Hertz Arena, while going 1-2-1-1 in contests held at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. All but three of the 12 games were decided by two goals or less.

Joe Pendenza, who sealed the semifinal series against South Carolina with an overtime goal in Game Six, led the Everblades with five goals and nine points in 11 games in the season series against Jacksonville, while Stefan Leblanc collected a team-high seven assists. Blake Winiecki was the only Blade to appear in all 12 games versus the Icemen. In goal, Cam Johnson sported a 5-3-1-1 record in 10 starts, posting a 2.74 GAA and also recording a 28-save shutout in the first meeting of the teams back on October 29.

Jacksonville's top performers in the season series with the Blades were Brendan Harris, who registered team highs with 12 points and 10 assists in 10 games, and Craig Martin who scored a team-best four goals in just six games. Netminder Olof Lindbom went 5-2 versus the Everblades, recording a 2.22 GAA in seven games.

In last season's South Division Finals, Florida swept Jacksonville in four games. Cam Johnson registered three shutouts in Games One, Three and Four and allowed just three goals in the Blades' 5-3 victory in Game Two. Johnson registered a 0.74 GAA and a .969 save percentage in the four-game set. The four victories were part of the Everblades' eight-game playoff winning streak that spanned three different series.

Single game tickets for all home games of the second round of 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, are on sale at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Promotions at Hertz Arena for the second round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, include the ever-popular Hump Day Deals for Game Three with $3.00 Bud Light Drafts and $3.00 hot dogs, and our 239 Friday Deals for Game Four which include two tickets, one program and a large bucket of popcorn. Should Game Five be necessary, the Everblades will host a Saturday pregame tailgate with live music from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

2023 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS- FIRST ROUND AT A GLANCE

Game 1 Saturday, May 6 Everblades at Icemen Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday, May 7 Everblades at Icemen Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, May 10 Icemen at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 Friday, May 12 Icemen at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 5* Saturday, May 13 Icemen at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 6* Monday, May 15 Everblades at Icemen Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 7* Tuesday, May 16 Everblades at Icemen Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 p.m.

Games 5, 6 and 7, if Necessary

---

