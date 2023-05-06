Cyclones Battle, But Fall 5-2 Against Walleye in Game 2

May 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Jalen Smereck taking a shot

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Jalen Smereck taking a shot(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- Andrew Nielsen and Jalen Smereck each scored for the Cyclones, but timely goals for Toledo allowed the Walleye to pick up a 5-2 victory Saturday night in game two of the Central Division Finals at Heritage Bank Center.

The 'Clones trail the Walleye 2-0 in the best-of-seven Central Division Finals, with the scene shifting to Toledo for game three.

The Walleye benefited from an early goal for a second consecutive night, with Thomas Ebbing scoring 2:05 into game two. The Toledo forward broke across the blue line and took a wrist shot from the right-wing side that found its way underneath Beck Warm. Over three minutes later, Gordie Green converted on a point-blank shot atop Warm's crease after the 'Clones were unable to score on a power play.

Jalen Smereck continues to lead Cincinnati in points during this playoff run, adding to it with his first playoff goal as a pro. Just 1:27 into the second period, the Walleye lost a puck in front of their bench in the neutral zone, opening up a lane for Smereck to streak down the ice on a breakaway, where the sixth-year pro knifed a backhand shot over top the glove of John Lethemon, making it a 2-1 game. Drew Worrad, however, answered 51 seconds later to tap a puck through and give Toledo another two-goal lead.

The Cyclones were awarded a power play 7:38 into the third when Eemil Viro was called for closing his hand on the puck. On the ensuing man advantage, Nielsen launched a shot from atop the zone that leaked through Lethemon, making it 3-2.

Once again, the Walleye retaliated promptly, with TJ Hensick stealing a puck to make it 4-2 just 1:31 after Nielsen's goal. Brandon Hawkins added the empty net goal in the final minute to give Toledo the 5-2 final.

Warm finished the night with 23 saves, while Lethemon was tested far more, facing 38 shots and making 36 stops. Cincinnati outshot the fish by a 31-12 margin in the final two periods.

Game three comes Wednesday night in Toledo with a 7:15pm puck drop.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.