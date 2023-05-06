Royals Blanked by McKay, Growlers in Game One of North Division Final

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-0, on Saturday, May 6 at Santander Arena. The Royals dropped Game One of the best-of-7 North Division Final series and suffered their first shutout loss since Game Four of the North Division Semifinal in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Maine Mariners. Pat Nagle (25-8-1, 4-1-1) suffered his first regulation loss in the playoffs for Reading with 20 saves on 22 shots faced. Dryden McKay (24-10-1, 5-0) earned his second-straight shutout and third of his professional career for Newfoundland with 30 saves in net.

The Growlers scored the first goal of the series 3:34 into the game for an early lead that carried through to the start of the third period, 1-0. Isaac Johnson settled a puck behind Nagle's net and connected with Keenan Suthers skating down the slot for a one-timer. Suthers deposited the centering pass from Johnson into the back of Reading's net for his fourth goal of the postseason.

Johnson extended Newfoundland's lead to two on a dangle through Reading's zone 3:11 into the third period. The forward carried the puck through the neutral zone and cut past Garrett McFadden by kicking the puck through McFadden's outstretched stick to his forehand and created enough space in front of Reading's net for a shot. Johnson settled the puck and snapped a wrist shot past Nagle's glove for his third goal of the playoffs. The goal was unassisted and Johnson's second point of the game for his second multi-point game of the playoffs.

McKay doubled his 15 saves through the first two periods with 15 saves in the final frame. The Royals failed to convert on three power play opportunities and beat McKay with an extra-attacker on the ice for 1:06 in the final three minutes of regulation.

With the extra-attacker on, Charlie Gerard had his two shots stopped by McKay before Tyler Heidt's slapshot was blocked by Todd Skirving. Mikko Kokkonen handled the puck off of Skirving's block and sailed it down the ice for Orrin Centazzo to net his second goal of the postseason on the empty net with 1:35 remaining in regulation.

The Royals outshot the Growlers 30-23 and held a game-high 15 shots in the third period. Reading fell to 5-4-2 on the season against Newfoundland and 14-10-4 in playoff series openers all-time.

The Royals continue their North Division Final series in Game Two against the Growlers on Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Tickets to Game Two are available at ~ royalshockey.com ~ now!

