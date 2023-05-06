Tonight's Playoff Game Is Postponed

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and the ECHL announced today that tonight's playoff game between the Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads has been postponed due to this afternoon's incident at Allen Outlet Mall.

Currently, the makeup date is not known. Please follow the Allen Americans website and social media channels for further details.

