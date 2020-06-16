Walleye Complete Future Consideration Deals for 19-20 Season

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye announced today they finalized three future consideration deals from the 2019-20 season.

To complete the Alex Kromm deal from last October, Toledo has sent the Tulsa Oilers the rights to defenseman Nolan Gluchowski. Gluchowski appeared in 18 games for the Walleye this past year, with five goals and four assists.

Toledo has also sent the rights of defenseman Brandon Anselmini to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete a trade from January in which the Walleye picked up Jimmy Lodge. Anselmini posted 19 points (2G, 17A) over 35 games during the regular season.

The final move has sent the rights of forward Abbott Girduckis to the Jacksonville Icemen, completing the deal for Emerson Clark. During the 2019-20 season, Girduckis appeared in 49 games for the Walleye, posting 34 points with 15 goals and 19 assists.

