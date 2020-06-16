Mavericks Unveil Updated Logo, Color Scheme

June 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







New Kansas City Mavericks logo

(Kansas City Mavericks) New Kansas City Mavericks logo(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will have a new look for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The team introduced three new logos and a refreshed color scheme, eliminating powder blue and replacing it with dark and light gray tones.

The team will also be unveiling their jerseys for the 2020-21 season in the coming days.

Updated Color Scheme Hex Codes

Black (#000000)

Mavs Orange (#f15f22)

Gray (#a9a9a9)

Iron Mountain (#585456)

For full size logos in .png, .eps or .svg format, please email [email protected]

The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season on October 17, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. Reserve your tickets for the 2020 Home Opener now by purchasing Mavericks season tickets by calling 816-252-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.