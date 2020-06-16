Mavericks Unveil Updated Logo, Color Scheme
June 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will have a new look for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The team introduced three new logos and a refreshed color scheme, eliminating powder blue and replacing it with dark and light gray tones.
The team will also be unveiling their jerseys for the 2020-21 season in the coming days.
Updated Color Scheme Hex Codes
Black (#000000)
Mavs Orange (#f15f22)
Gray (#a9a9a9)
Iron Mountain (#585456)
For full size logos in .png, .eps or .svg format, please email [email protected]
The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season on October 17, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. Reserve your tickets for the 2020 Home Opener now by purchasing Mavericks season tickets by calling 816-252-7825.
Images from this story
|
New Kansas City Mavericks logo
