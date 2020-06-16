Royals Announce New Perks for Full Season Ticket Holders

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday two exclusive perks for full season ticket holders: free parking on game nights at the South Penn Garage (613 Franklin Street) and an invite to take a shot to win their season tickets at Santander Arena Sat., July 11. Fans must sign up for the Shoot for your Seat event here before the event , which will also include raffles, a kids floor hockey game and an NHL is Back Bracket Challenge.

Free Parking Need to Know

Receive complimentary parking at the South Penn Garage for any fan that renews or purchases a full-season package for the team's 20th anniversary season before Sept. 1. That's $288 in savings for full season ticket holders. The garage is one block west of the arena's entrance on 7th and Cherry Street and a two-block walk from the box office.

Free parking will be 1 pass per account and cannot be exchanged for a different garage. Parking is available for Royals home game nights in 2020-21.

Shoot for your Seat details

When: Sat., July 11 (timing scattered throughout day to comply with social distancing rules and safety guidelines, your rep will be in touch with you about timing).

Who: All 2019-20 season ticket holders and those that have renewed their seats for the upcoming season.

Rules: The Royals will set up a goal and those that make a full-ice shot will win their tickets for 2020-21. 2019-20 STH that have renewed already for 2020-21 receive two shots to win their seats. Up to a $2,500 value on seats.

Family Fun: The Royals will have raffles and prizes set up, a kids floor hockey game while the event runs and an NHL is Back Bracket Challenge (winner receives a free autographed stick + suite night).

Kids Club: 2019-20 kids club members who come to the event will receive a prize and an opportunity to sign up for 2020-21. Learn more about the Reading Royals kids club at https://www.royalshockey.com/en/kidsclub.

