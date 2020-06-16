IceMen Acquire Forward Abbott Girduckis

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced today that the team has acquired the rights to forward Abbott Girduckis from the Toledo Walleye. This transaction completes the future considerations portion of a trade made on March 5 that sent forward Emerson Clark to Toledo in exchange for Alex Kromm.

Girduckis, 24, posted 34 points (15g, 19a) in 49 games played with Toledo during his rookie campaign last season. In addition, Girduckis also made nine appearances with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-2 190-pound forward totaled 93 points (30, 63a) in four collegiate seasons at R.I.T. The Belleville, Ontario resident won an AHA conference title with R.I.T. in 2016.

