Walleye Nominated for Several ECHL Team Awards
June 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the league will present the 2019-20 team awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m.
The annual ECHL team awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories.
The Walleye are nominated for:
Group Department of the Year
Marketing Team of the Year
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year
Sales Professional of the Year (Adam Haman)
Team Award of Excellence
Ticket Department of the Year
