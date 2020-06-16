Rush Nominated for Six League Awards

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the organization has been named a nominee in six categories for the ECHL League Awards.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories. The ECHL will present the 2019-20 Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Rush organization is a finalist for Community Team of the Year, Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year), and Marketing Team of the Year. Eric Moller, Director of Sales, is a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year, while Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster, is a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year. Additionally, Team President Todd Mackin is a finalist for Executive of the Year.

Community Team of the Year

RAPID CITY RUSH

Atlanta Gladiators

Indy Fuel

South Carolina Stingrays

Worcester Railers

Group Department of the Year (Growth YOY)

RAPID CITY RUSH

Adirondack Thunder

Newfoundland Growlers

Reading Royals

South Carolina Stingrays

Marketing Team of the Year

RAPID CITY RUSH

Atlanta Gladiators

Kalamazoo Wings

South Carolina Stingrays

Toledo Walleye

Sales Professional of the Year

ERIC MOLLER - RAPID CITY RUSH

Adam Haman - Toledo Walleye

Luke Nicholas - Jacksonville Icemen

Tyler Nordberg - Idaho Steelheads

Isaiah Vodenik - Cincinnati Cyclones

PR/Broadcaster of the Year

MARK BINETTI - RAPID CITY RUSH

DJ Abisalih - Wheeling Nailers

Chris Ballard - Newfoundland Growlers

Tommy Daniels - Allen Americans

Jared Shafran - South Carolina Stingrays

Executive of the Year

TODD MACKIN - RAPID CITY RUSH

Toni Daniels - Kalamazoo Wings

Jerry James - Atlanta Gladiators

Larry McQueary - Indy Fuel

Jeff Mead - Adirondack Thunder

Bob Ohrablo - Jacksonville Icemen

Eric Trapp - Idaho Steelheads

