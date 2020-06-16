Rush Nominated for Six League Awards
June 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the organization has been named a nominee in six categories for the ECHL League Awards.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories. The ECHL will present the 2019-20 Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.
The Rush organization is a finalist for Community Team of the Year, Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year), and Marketing Team of the Year. Eric Moller, Director of Sales, is a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year, while Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster, is a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year. Additionally, Team President Todd Mackin is a finalist for Executive of the Year.
Community Team of the Year
RAPID CITY RUSH
Atlanta Gladiators
Indy Fuel
South Carolina Stingrays
Worcester Railers
Group Department of the Year (Growth YOY)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Adirondack Thunder
Newfoundland Growlers
Reading Royals
South Carolina Stingrays
Marketing Team of the Year
RAPID CITY RUSH
Atlanta Gladiators
Kalamazoo Wings
South Carolina Stingrays
Toledo Walleye
Sales Professional of the Year
ERIC MOLLER - RAPID CITY RUSH
Adam Haman - Toledo Walleye
Luke Nicholas - Jacksonville Icemen
Tyler Nordberg - Idaho Steelheads
Isaiah Vodenik - Cincinnati Cyclones
PR/Broadcaster of the Year
MARK BINETTI - RAPID CITY RUSH
DJ Abisalih - Wheeling Nailers
Chris Ballard - Newfoundland Growlers
Tommy Daniels - Allen Americans
Jared Shafran - South Carolina Stingrays
Executive of the Year
TODD MACKIN - RAPID CITY RUSH
Toni Daniels - Kalamazoo Wings
Jerry James - Atlanta Gladiators
Larry McQueary - Indy Fuel
Jeff Mead - Adirondack Thunder
Bob Ohrablo - Jacksonville Icemen
Eric Trapp - Idaho Steelheads
