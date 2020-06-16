ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters

June 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the Season-Ending Rosters as submitted by each of its Member Teams.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2020-21 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Alex Jaeckle, Charles Curti, Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Blake Thompson, Tommy Parran, James Phelan, Alexandre Carrier, Conor Riley, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, Ryan Walker, John Edwardh, Nick Hutchison, Robbie Payne, James Henry, Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Felix Girard

Allen Americans - Turner Ottenbreit, Ben Carroll, Cole Fraser, Lester Lancaster, Kayle Doetzel, Cody Corbett, Matt Register, Jacob Doty, Brett Pollock, Jared VanWormer, Spencer Asuchak, Jordan Topping, Corey Durocher, Josh Lammon, Gabriel Gagne, Colton Heffley, Josh Brittain, Alex Guptill and Shawn O'Donnell

Atlanta Gladiators - Sean Bonar, Greg Campbell, Zachary Malatesta, Josh Thrower, Chris Forney, Robbie Hall, Luke Nogard, Nick Bligh, Derek Nesbitt, Eric Neiley, Avery Peterson, Anthony Collins and Logan Nelson

Brampton Beast - Andrew D'Agostini, Rob Mann, Jordan Henry, Brenden Miller, Cam Bakker, T.J. Melancon, Chris Martenet, Cameron Heath, Lindsay Sparks, Connor Sanvido, Anthony Nigro, Erik Bradford, David Pacan, Nathan Todd, Erik Robichaud, Dan Leavens, David Vallorani, Jackson Leef, Perry D'Arrisso and Jared Gomes

Cincinnati Cyclones - Andrew DeBrincat, Connor Schmidt, Johnny Coughlin, Brady Vail, Nate Mitton, Jesse Schultz, Ben Johnson, Philippe Hudon, Ben Holmstrom, Justin Vaive, Brendan Harms, Matt McLeod and Jacob Benson

Florida Everblades - Theo Calvas, Aaron Harstad, Cody Sol, Ben Masella, Logan Roe, Michael Downing, Cole MacDonald, Patrick McCarron, Jake Clifford, Nick Schaus, Jeremy Dehner, Michael Huntebrinker, John McCarron, Justin Auger, Kyle Neuber, Darik Angeli, Michael Neville, Levko Koper, Blake Winiecki and Jared Thomas

Fort Wayne Komets - Stefanos Lekkas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Kyle Haas, Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Shawn St-Amant, A.J. Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli and Matt Boudens

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Hayden Hawkey, Chris Nell, Evan Weninger, Mike Monfredo, Brien Diffley, Luke Ripley, Joe Masonius, Ryan Black, Jimmy Mazza, Adam Larkin, Kamerin Nault, Jimmy Soper, Mike Pelech, Nathan Perkovich, Mason Baptista, Travis Howe, Dominick Sacco, Jimmy Lodge, Karl El-Mir and Ryan Horvat

Idaho Steelheads - Brady Norrish, Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King, Colton Saucerman, Evan Wardley, Eric Sweetman, Zack Andrusiak, Yannick Veilleux, Colby McAuley, Kenton Helgesen, A.J. White, Kyle Schempp, Will Merchant, Brett Supinski, Marco Roy, Max Coatta, Jonathan Charbonneau and Mitch Moroz

Indy Fuel - Charles Williams, Dan Bakala, Tim Shoup, Keoni Texeira, Cliff Watson, Craig Wyszomirski, Alex Brooks, Connor McDonald, Bobby MacIntyre, Cody Payne, Alex Rauter, Ryan Van Stralen, Derian Plouffe, Spencer Watson, Joe Sullivan, Mathieu Foget, Michael Doherty, Alex Krushelnyski, Patrick McGrath and Thomas Ebbing

Jacksonville Icemen - Trey Phillips, Kyle Shapiro, Dajon Mingo, Dalton Thrower, Chase Harrison, Luke Shiplo, Mitch Jones, Jack Glover, Mike Hedden, Chase Lang, Everett Clark, Craig Martin, John Albert, Alex Kromm, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Zach Hall, Brendan Warren, Abbott Girduckis and Pierre-Luc Mercier

Kalamazoo Wings - Jake Hildebrand, Ben Wilson, Matthew VanVoorhis, Eric Kattelus, Tyler Ganly, Cory Dunn, Ian Edmondson, Will Petschenig, Bryan Basilico, Austin Farley, Logan Lambdin, Brennan Sanford, Kyle Blaney, Zach Diamantoni, Spencer Naas, Justin Taylor, Garret Ross, Justin Kovacs, Matt Iacopelli and Boston Leier

Kansas City Mavericks - Derek Pratt, Kevin McKernan, Malcolm Hayes, Roshen Jaswal, Justin Woods, Ryan Galt, Greg Betzold, Dave Dziurzynski, Charlie O'Connor, Daniel Perez, C.J. Eick, Loren Ulett, Rocco Carzo, Mitchell Vanderlaan, Dylan Fitze, Bryan Lemos, Matt Schmalz, Sam Kurker, Michael Parks and Jack Walker

Maine Mariners - Francois Brassard, Austin McEneny, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Josh Couturier, Dallas Rossiter, Nathaniel Kallen, Gabriel Sylvestre, Jonathan Racine, Nick Master, Brian Hart, Conner Bleackley, Dillan Fox, Ryan Ferrill, Mikael Robidoux, Michael McNicholas, Alex Kile and Ted Hart

Newfoundland Growlers - Parker Gahagen, James Melindy, Garrett Johnston, Tommy Panico, Evan Neugold, Mark Tremaine, Dylan Vander Esch and Todd Skirving

Norfolk Admirals - Brandon Halverson, Brycen Martin, Samuel Thibault, Brayden Sherbinin, John Furgele, River Rymsha, Spencer Trapp, Matthew Nuttle, Jakob Reichert, Ryan Salkeld, Mitch Vandergunst, J.C. Campagna, Taylor Ross, Sebastian Vidmar, Freddy Gerard, Alex Tonge, Gage Torrel, Cam Maclise, Cody Milan and Sam Povorozniouk

Orlando Solar Bears - Clint Windsor, Richie Boyd, Alexander Kuqali, Michael Brodzinski, Kevin Lohan, Eric Drapluk, Cody Donaghey, Brandon Anselmini, Matt Alvaro, Bryson Cianfrone, Jake Coughler, Chris LeBlanc, Tad Kozun, Trevor Olson, Taylor Cammarata, Johno May, Brent Pedersen, Tayler Thompson, Tyler Bird and Hunter Fejes

Rapid City Rush - Gordon Defiel, Tyler Parks, Eric Israel, Chris Leibinger, Brandon Fehd, Mark Auk, Josh Elmes, Brett Beauvais, Kyle Froese, Peter Quenneville, Stephane Legault, Brennan Saulnier, Darian Romanko, Dante Salituro, Tanner Karty, Cedric Montminy, Bo Brauer, Tyler Coulter and Matt Ustaski

Reading Royals - Garrett Cecere, Garret Cockerill, Aaron Titcomb, Mike Crocock, Joe Rutkowski, Ralph Cuddemi, Frank DiChiara, Trevor Yates, Corey Mackin, Brayden Low, Garrett Mitchell, Max Willman, Trevor Gooch, Hayden Hodgson and Luke Stork

South Carolina Stingrays - Tom Parisi, Jordan Klimek, Neal Goff, Jesse Lees, Jaynen Rissling, Marly Quince, Alexandre Boivin, Max Novak, Branden Troock, Mark Cooper, Scott Davidson, Dan DeSalvo, Andrew Cherniwchan, Dylan Steman, Alec Marsh, Cameron Askew, Tim Harrison, Nick Saracino, Casey Bailey and Dante Hannoun

Toledo Walleye - Billy Christopoulos, Trevor Gorsuch, Mike Moffat, Dylan Zink, Brenden Kotyk, Butrus Ghafari, Kevin Spinozzi, Blake Hillman, Josh Winquist, Emerson Clark, Shane Berschbach, Justin Buzzeo, Kyle Bonis, T.J. Hensick and Brett Boeing

Tulsa Oilers - Devin Williams, Charlie Granath, Cam Knight, Mike McKee, Miles Liberati, Steven Kaunisto, Nolan Gluchowski, Jake Bolton, Ryan Tesink, Charlie Sampair, Danny Moynihan, Adam Pleskach, Jack Nevins, Cory Ward, Ian McNulty and Connor Moynihan

Utah Grizzlies - Martin Ouellette, Brad Barone, J.C. Brassard, Connor Yau, Taylor Richart, Teigan Zahn, Brayden Gelsinger, Christian Horn, Matt Hoover, Mitch Maxwell, Garrett Klotz, Jack Jenkins, Cole Cassels, Griffen Molino and Michael Economos

Wheeling Nailers - Jordan Ruby, Craig Skudalski, Kyle McKenzie, Jeremy Beaudry, Nick Minerva, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Steve Johnson, Andrew McLean, Chad Duchesne, Brad Drobot, Josh Holmstrom, Alec Butcher, Will Smith, Cam Brown and Carlos Fornaris

Wichita Thunder - Mitch Gillam, Kyle Pouncy, Jacob Graves, Sean Allen, Patrik Parkkonen, Cam Clarke, Garrett Schmitz, Zachary Borsoi, Dylan Olsen, Lane Bauer, Billy Exell, Shaquille Merasty, Peter Crinella, Jason Salvaggio, Fabrizio Ricci, Stefan Fournier, Jay Dickman, Chris Gerrie, Spencer Dorowicz and Frankie Melton

Worcester Railers - Ian Milosz, Myles McGurty, Ivan Chukarov, Connor Doherty, Jack Stander, Anthony Florentino, Barry Almeida, Brent Beaudoin, Ross Olsson, Drew Callin, Lincoln Griffin, Tyler Poulsen, James Anderson, Brennan Feasey, Michael Gillespie, Shane Walsh, Eddie Matsushima, Kyle Thomas, Jake Marchment and Jordan Samuels-Thomas

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.