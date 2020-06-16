Admirals Resign Forward Alex Tonge for 2020-21 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially re-signed forward, Alex Tonge, for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Tonge, who turns 25 on June 24, started the 2019-20 season with the Florida Everblades, playing in 13 games before being dealt to the Adirondack Thunder in December. After corralling nine points in just 14 games with the Thunder, Tonge was on the move on month later to Norfolk. He completed the season with the Admirals where quickly established himself as one of the most prolific scorers for Norfolk.

In 20 games with the Admirals, Tonge scored nine goals and registered seven assists.

The Kingston, ONT product finished the season on a four-game point streak (6G, 1A) including the only hat trick of the season for Norfolk against the Brampton Beast on March 7.

Before turning pro in 2018-19, Tonge was a four year standout at Robert Morris University (NCAA), where he turned in 138 points in 146 career games. In his Junior season, he finished with 44 points, which was 17th best in the entire NCAA. To cap it off in his Senior season, he led Robert Morris with 39 points, which was 21st best in the NCAA, and was named to the All-Conference Team.

