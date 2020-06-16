Admirals Acquire Four to Complete Future Considerations Deals

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today the completion of four future considerations trades with the Florida Everblades, Cincinnati Cyclones, Maine Mariners and Wheeling Nailers.

On February 27, the Admirals dealt Darik Angeli to the Everblades and forward Cam Maclise will be sent to Norfolk as a completion of the trade.

The 28-year old native of Camrose, Alberta played in 47 games with the Everblades last season, posting a career high 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). He was loaned to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Chicago Wolves on February 22, where he played in six games before the cancellation of the 2019-20 season.

After a two year stint with Mount Royal University (USports), Maclise joined the Colorado Eagles at the end of the 2016-17 season. The Eagles would go on to win the Kelly Cup that year, with Maclise playing a large role in the teams' success, putting up 12 points in 20 playoff games.

Maclise has posted strong numbers throughout his ECHL career, tallying 56 points in just 94 career games played. In addition to that, he's played in 105 career AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

On February 20, the Admirals acquired Darik Angeli, Scott Dornbrock, Freddy Gerard and future considerations in exchange from Ben Holmstrom and Johnny Coughlin. To complete the trade, the Cyclones have sent forward Cody Milan to the Admirals.

Milan, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his first season professionally with the Cyclones, in which he registered 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.

Before turning pro, the Orchard Lake, MI product played four years at Michigan State University, playing in 122 total games with the Spartans. Milan was Top-5 in points during his Junior and Senior campaigns.

His older brother, Dan, played in 367 ECHL games with six different teams.

Former Admirals defenseman Austin McEneny was dealt to the Mariners on the day of the 2020 Trade Deadline (March 5) in exchange for future considerations. Defenseman Matt Nuttle will be sent to Norfolk as a completion of the deal.

The 25-year old native of East Aurora, NY joins the Admirals after splitting time with both the Mariners and South Carolina Stingrays last season.

Before turning pro, Nuttle played four years at Cornell University, where he shined brightly in his final two seasons. In his Junior campaign, he registered 12 points and was a +23, which led the team. And in his final season, he was second amongst Cornell defenseman with 19 points, in addition to being named the ECAC's Best Defensive Defenseman.

On February 22, the Wheeling Nailers acquired forward Josh Holmstrom from the Admirals in exchange for future considerations. The Admirals completed the trade with Wheeling and acquired defenseman Spencer Trapp.

In a corresponding move, defenseman Andrew McLean will be sent to Wheeling to complete the trade for Ruslan Rakhmatov.

Trapp, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his first full season as a professional. He played in 42 total games with the Nailers, corralling 6 points.

The White City, SK native was a four-year standout at the College of Holy Cross (NCAA) before turning pro in 2018-19. In two of his four years at Holy Cross, Trapp led all defenseman in points. In 2016-17, he was named to the AHA's Third All-Conference Team after putting up 20 points in 36 games.

