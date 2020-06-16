Greenville Swamp Rabbits Part Ways with Head Coach Kevin Kerr

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have chosen not to renew the contract of head coach Kevin Kerr ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Kerr served as head coach of the Swamp Rabbits for the past two seasons. He compiled a record of 54-71-11, with a third place finish in the South Division during the shortened 2019-20 season.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

