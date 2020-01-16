Walleye Celebrate Women in 419

TOLEDO, OH - Every day, mothers, sisters, grandmas, and girlfriends are making a difference in their neighborhoods. Helping others. Changing lives. Selflessly giving of their time and energy. Using their voice to champion causes. Making a lasting impact in the 419.

The Toledo Walleye along with Jupmode and Toledo.com want to celebrate these women during the 419 Women Are Rad Night.

These women don't ask for recognition. But they deserve it and on Sunday, March 22, the Walleye will recognize six outstanding women who are making huge contributions to our community in their own way.

Nominations for the first-ever 419 Women Are Rad Night are being accepted now through Friday, January 24. In 250 words or less, share her story of why she deserves to have the spotlight shined on her.

The six nominees will each receive $500 to benefit the charity of their choice. An online vote determines one honoree who will receive an additional $1,000 for their cause. Voting will take place from February 17 to March 15, 2020.

Then at the Sunday, March 22 game, the Toledo Walleye will honor these six women during a special presentation.

To nominate a deserving woman, go to www.toledowalleye.com.

