Olson's Four Points Powers Solar Bears to 7-3 Win

January 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - Trevor Olson led the way with a career-high four points and the Orlando Solar Bears (15-15-4-1) scored a season-high four goals in the first period on their way to a 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators (16-20-0-0) on Wednesday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

Olson assisted on Kevin Lohan's eventual game-winner at 15:57 of the first period to make it 4-0, then continued Orlando's offensive explosion with his eighth of the season at 2:42 of the second period. After the Gladiators scored twice to chip away at Orlando's lead, Olson assisted on Peter Abbandonato's goal at the 13:46 mark, then buried his second of the evening at 11:55 of the third period when his shot at the right circle handcuffed relief goaltender Ben Halford. Olson's two goals and two assists surpassed his previous career-high of three points, which last occurred on Feb. 27, 2019 vs. Florida.

The Solar Bears chased goaltender Chris Nell from the net halfway through the period thanks to a run of four goals in a span of nine minutes and 51 seconds, as Jake Coughler netted a shorthanded breakaway goal at 6:06, Chris LeBlanc scored his 11th of the season at 9:12, Tristin Langan got his 11th of the season at 13:21, and Lohan's first goal of the season gave Orlando a 4-0 lead and led to the end of the night for Nell, who was replaced with Ben Halford.

LeBlanc's goal in the first marked a new career-high for him, after recording 10 goals in each of his first two seasons playing for Orlando. The goal also moved him into 10th place on the team's career goals list, passing Johnny McInnis. The Solar Bears captain also skated in his 153rd career game for the club, moving past Mike Monfredo and Scott Tanski for second place on the franchise games played list.

Taylor Cammarata, acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads, made his Solar Bears debut and assisted on LeBlanc's goal for his first point with his new club.

Abbandonato (1g-2a), Langan (1g-2a) and Cody Donaghey (3a) all enjoyed three-point nights for the Solar Bears in the victory.

Clint Windsor earned his eighth win of the season with 22 saves on 25 shots against; Nell took the loss going 8-for-12, while Halford made 20 of 23 stops in relief.

THREE STARS:

1) Trevor Olson - ORL

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Jake Coughler - ORL

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 3-0-1-0 against the Gladiators this season

Coughler's shorthanded goal in the first period was Orlando's 10th shorthanded goal of the season, tying Worcester for the league lead

The Solar Bears went 1-for-2 on the power play thanks to Langan's goal

Abbandonato now has a four-game point streak (2g-4a)

Johno May assisted on Olson's first goal, giving him a three-game point streak (1g-1a)

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.