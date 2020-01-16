Steelheads Slip in Return Home, 4-1, to Oilers

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (22-13-5) fell behind in the third period and could not recover in a 4-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers (17-21-3) on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

After a scoreless opening period, the Oilers struck first at 6:06 of the second frame on a shot that bounced off forward Jared Benson in front of the net off a pick to claim the early 1-0 lead. Though he was denied by a great save early in the same frame, Steelheads defenseman Jeff King found redemption to tie the game, 1-1. At 9:03, he forced a turnover that helped forward Spencer Naas find a lane to give back to King for a breakaway goal.

However, in the third period, the Oilers found the better luck to close out. Oilers forward Danny Moynihan was opened up in front of the net after a dump in at 8:38 to take the lead back again, 2-1, despite contention for a potential icing ahead of that tally. Benson earned his second of the night on a re-direction streaking into the zone at 12:12, and Moynihan sealed off the game with an empty net goal while shorthanded at 17:44 to take the 4-1 result.

Oilers netminder Olle Eriksson Ek (6-9-1) turned away 34 of 35 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky (0-1-0) halted 30 of 33 shots in the loss during his ECHL debut.

The Steelheads return to action at home on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:10 p.m. to take on the Oilers for the second of three games this weekend. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the box office at 208-331-TIXS(8497). Coverage is available beginning at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.tv.

