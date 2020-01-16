DeSalvo Returns, Weis Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced multiple transactions Thursday ahead of a three-game home weekend.

Forward Dan DeSalvo has been released from his professional tryout agreement by the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, while forward Matthew Weis has been recalled by Hershey.

At the time he signed with the Monsters on Dec. 29, DeSalvo had been the most productive scorer on the Stingrays during 2019-20, recording 32 points in 29 games on 12 goals and 20 assists. The 27-year-old attacker suited up for three games with Cleveland and registered two assists.

The fifth-year pro also appeared in 50 games with the Monsters a year ago, scoring 16 points on five goals and 11 assists before playing in eight playoff contests and adding five points (2g, 3a). In 180 career AHL games, DeSalvo has posted 88 points on 33 goals and 55 assists.

Weis, 24, earns his second recall to Hershey after registering two assists for the Rays last week. This season, the Freehold, N.J. native has posted 24 points for South Carolina in 29 games on seven goals and 17 assists with a +14 rating.

During his previous time in Hershey after a recall on Nov. 20, Weis saw action in two games with the Bears. The forward signed an AHL contract with the Bears in July after skating in 60 games as a rookie during 2018-19 with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and earning 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Weis also appeared in 22 playoff games with Chicago the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals last spring.

