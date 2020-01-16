Captains, Skills Competition Participants Named for 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota

January 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Princeton, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the team captains and skills competition rosters for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Logan Roe of the Florida Everblades will serve as captain for the Eastern Conference while Taylor Richart of the Utah Grizzlies will serve as captain for the Western Conference. Riley Weselowski is captain of Team Bolts and Stefan Fournier is captain of Team Hammers.

Also taking part in the All-Star festivities will be three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi (Team Hammers), Kali Flanagan (Eastern Conference) and Gigi Marvin (Western Conference) - along with 3-Time World Champion Annie Pankowski (Team Bolts). The participation in the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is part of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's barnstorming "Dream Gap Tour" that is visiting several cities in Canada and the United States.

The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition will feature three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting. Each competition will feature one player from each team, with the winning player earning one point for his team.

The Fastest Skater will include Newfoundland's Joseph Duszak (Eastern Conference), Tulsa's J.J. Piccinich (Western Conference) and Wichita's Billy Exell (Team Bolts) and Fabrizio Ricci (Team Hammers). PWHPA participants Dani Cameranesi and Kali Flanagan showcase the Fastest Skater competition prior to the event.

The Hardest Shot will feature Florida's Logan Roe (Eastern Conference), Rapid City's Peter Quenneville (Western Conference) and Wichita's Ostap Safin (Team Bolts) and Stefan Fournier (Team Hammers).

Competing in Accuracy Shooting are Atlanta's Tommy Marchin (Eastern Conference), Toledo's Josh Kestner (Western Conference) and Wichita's Peter Crinella (Team Bolts) and Chris Crane (Team Hammers). PWHPA participants Gigi Marvin and Annie Pankowski will showcase the Accuracy Shooting competition prior to the event.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.