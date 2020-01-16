ECHL Transactions - January 16

January 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 16, 2020:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Idaho:

Add Artt Brey, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/15]

Indy:

Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Norfolk:

Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Fort Wayne [1/15]

Orlando:

Add Taylor Cammarata, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho) [1/15]

Rapid City:

Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Tucson

Reading:

Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Dan DeSalvo, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Hughes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Delete Matt Weis, F recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Utah:

Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve

Delete Martin Ouellette, G loaned to Providence

Delete Griffen Molino, F loaned to Ontario

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.