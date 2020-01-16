ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 16, 2020:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Idaho:
Add Artt Brey, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/15]
Indy:
Add Christian Horn, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Norfolk:
Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Fort Wayne [1/15]
Orlando:
Add Taylor Cammarata, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho) [1/15]
Rapid City:
Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Tucson
Reading:
Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Dan DeSalvo, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Hughes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Delete Matt Weis, F recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Utah:
Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve
Delete Martin Ouellette, G loaned to Providence
Delete Griffen Molino, F loaned to Ontario
