Marchin to Participate in ECHL All-Star Skills Competition

January 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Atlanta Gladiators forward Tommy Marchin

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators forward Tommy Marchin(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The ECHL has announced the team captains and skills competition rosters for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air live exclusively on the NHL Network. Gladiators' rookie forward Tommy Marchin, who was already named to the ECHL All-Star Team, will also take part in the accuracy shooting challenge. Marchin will be one of four ECHL players to compete in the competition.

"It's an honor to be elected to the game and the skills competition, and I am looking forward to representing Atlanta," said Tommy Marchin.

The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition will feature three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting. Competing in the accuracy shooting along with Atlanta's Tommy Marchin (Eastern Conference), are Toledo's Josh Kestner (Western Conference), Wichita's Peter Crinella (Team Bolts) and Chris Crane (Team Hammers). PWHPA participants Gigi Marvin and Annie Pankowski will showcase the Accuracy Shooting competition before the event.

For more information on the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.