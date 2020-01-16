ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Robidoux fined, suspended

Maine's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #495, Maine at Adirondack, on Jan. 15.

Robidoux was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 10:07 of the second period. He fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Robidoux will miss Maine's games at Brampton on Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Payne fined, suspended

Adirondack's Robbie Payne has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #495, Maine at Adirondack, on Jan. 15.

Payne was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 7:38 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Payne will miss Adirondack's games at Reading on Jan. 17 and vs. Worcester on Jan. 18.

Toledo's Moffatt suspended one additional game

Toledo's Michael Moffatt has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game # 67, Indy at Toledo, on Jan. 11.

Moffatt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 13:59 of the first period. He fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Moffatt missed Toledo's game vs. Wheeling on Jan. 12 and will miss the game vs. Fort Wayne on Jan. 18.

