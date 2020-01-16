Rays to Honor Military During Saturday Night Game

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will honor all United States active military and veterans during their game Saturday night against the Atlanta Gladiators as part of their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Cambria Hotels at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Parking at the game will be free of charge, and the first 3,000 fans at the contest will receive a red, white and blue Stingrays rally towel. Doors to the arena will open at 5 p.m.

The team will wear specialty jerseys, which feature military themes and will be auctioned off on the ice immediately after the game with proceeds benefitting Operation Homefront. There will also be specialty pucks on sale at the club's official store, The Reef, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the charitable organization.

"We're honored to celebrate the great military connection we have in our community," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This has been an exciting game for us in the past and our team is ready to play in front of our military and veterans. We're looking forward to using our platform to once again honor those in our community who have served."

Operation Homefront has fulfilled over 41,000 requests from military families across the U.S., providing more than $25 million in relief through our Critical Financial Assistance program. At Operation Homefront, 92 percent of expenditures go toward delivering programs and services. The organization is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by - in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

