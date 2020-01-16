Ricky Duran to Perform National Anthem at the Worcester Railers Game on February 8

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that Ricky Duran will perform the national anthem before PINK in the RINK Night on Saturday, Feb 8 vs. the Atlanta Gladiators at 7pm at the DCU Center.

Ricky Duran, a Worcester native that was the runner-up on Season 17 of The Voice on NBC, will sign autographs from 6-6:40pm before performing the national anthem. The Worcester Railers are offering a special VIP experience which includes four lower level tickets, four photos of Ricky Duran, and a pregame meet and greet for just $125. Call 508-365-1750 to reserve your VIP experience today (limited amount available).

On Saturday, Feb 8 the Railers host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on PINK IN THE RINK presented by Rampco Construction and JLA Contracting! The Railers will wear a special pink jersey to benefit the Cup Crusaders as the DCU Center ice will be painted pink to raise awareness for breast cancer! Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission. Doors open at 6pm with Ricky Duran signing autographs from 6-6:40pm before performing the national anthem at 7pm. Tickets as low as $15.

