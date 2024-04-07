Vrieling Shines in Debut, Ramirez Homers Again in Opening Weekend Rubber Match Victory

April 7, 2024

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-0 in Sunday's series finale, taking the three-game set 2-1.

The Patriots pitching staff combined to allow 0 R on 3 H with 10 K. Somerset's bullpen trio of Tanner Myatt, Ryan Anderson, and Danny Watson combined to throw 4 IP, allowing 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K.

Somerset moves to 13-7 all-time vs. Richmond dating back to 2021.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in his professional debut as a member of the New York Yankees organization.

Vrieling becomes the first pitcher to make his professional debut with Somerset as the Yankees Double-A affiliate and joins Aaron Palensky as the only other player to accomplish the feat.

RHP Tanner Myatt (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K) struck out three in two perfect frames in his first appearance of the season.

C Agustin Ramirez (1-for-4, 3R HR) blasted a three-run home run in the 7th inning, his third long ball in as many games to begin 2024.

Ramirez is 4-for-14 (.286) to begin the season with 3 HR, 6 RBI, and a .929 SLG%. Ramirez has now homered in three straight games for the second time in his career and first since last season, when he homered in four straight games on 7/23/23-7/27/23 as a member of High-A Hudson Valley.

Ramirez becomes the first Patriot to homer in three straight games since last season, when T.J. Rumfield homered in five straight games from 7/9/23-7/14/23.

The three-run blast marked Ramirez' sixth with Somerset over 34 games dating back to last season.

SS Ben Cowles (3-for-4, 3 RBI) capped off a three-hit game with a bases clearing double in the 7th inning to give Somerset an 8-0 lead. Cowles is now 5-for-12 (.417) as a Patriot and has a hit in each of his first three games.

