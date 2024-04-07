Baysox Take Opening Series from Fightin' Phils with Late Run in Eighth

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took the rubber match of their season-opening three-game series from the Reading Fightin' Phils, 4-3, in a back-and-forth affair on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (2-1) saw a two-run lead slip in the top half of the eighth inning. A two-run home run from Reading's (1-2) Carson Taylor tied the game at three. However, the Baysox immediately bounced back. Outfielder Dylan Beavers singled against Reading's Tommy McCollum (L, 0-1) to lead off the bottom-half of the frame, bringing up catcher Silas Ardoin. After doubling home a run earlier in the frame, Ardoin hit a high, fly ball into the right field corner. While shielding his eyes from the sun, Reading right-fielder Carlos De La Cruz let the ball fall in fair territory, plating Beavers on a go-ahead triple from Ardoin.

Bowie's other offense came via two runs in the third against Fightins' starter Robinson Pina. Donta' Williams and Anthony Servideo laced back-to-back doubles to lead off the frame. After collecting the RBI, Servideo advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch to double Bowie's lead.

On the mound, right-handed pitching prospect Trace Bright still shined, despite a high pitch count early. Bright went 3.2 innings, fanning six and allowing no runs on two walks and two hits, including stranding the bases full of Fightin' Phils in the second inning.

Right-hander Dylan Heid retired his only batter faced to get the Baysox out of the fourth, before Ryan Long allowed three runs (two earned) in three and two-thirds innings.

Left-hander Ryan Hennen (W, 1-0) retired the end man in the top of the eighth after Reading tied the game, before sitting down the side in order in the ninth.

The Baysox will enjoy an off-day Monday and travel to Hartford, Connecticut to open a six-game series against the YardGoats, Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Dunkin' Park. Bowie returns home Tuesday night, April 16 against the Altoona Curve.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.