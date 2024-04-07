Palmquist & Bullpen Pitch Yard Goats to Opening Day 1-0 Shutout Win

April 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Carlson Palmquist fired five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and relievers Seth Halvorsen, Juan Mejia and Jaden Hill finished the effort, as the Hartford Yard Goats shutout the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 on Opening Day 2024 Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and limited the Sea Dogs to just three hits. The Yard Goats scored the only run of the game in the third inning as Ryan Ritter scored on a grounder by Bladimir Restituyo. The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs were supposed to open the season on Friday but the first two games were postponed due to snow. The Yard Goats home opener is this Tuesday night at 7:10 against the Bowie Baysox.

The Sea Dogs threatened against Palmquist in the first inning with the first two men reaching on a single by Roman Anthony and a double by Marcello Meyer. However, the left hander worked out of the jam with an infield popup and an inning ended double play.

The Yard Goats scored the only run of the game in the third inning off Sea Dogs starter Angel Bastardo. Ryan Ritter led off the frame with a walk and stole second and third base. Ritter scored on an infield grounder by Bladimir Restituyo, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Palmquist got stronger as the game progressed, and retired 13 of the final 14 batters faced from the first through five innings. The former University of Miami star struck out seven of the last nine batters, including the side in the fifth inning and departed with a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats had a chance to add some insurance in the seventh inning when Zac Veen doubled off the Maine Monster wall in left, Braxton Fulford walked and Ryan Ritter was hit by a pitch. Portland reliever Theo Denlinger struck out the final two batters to end the bases loaded threat.

Hartford's bullpen got the job done with four scoreless innings. Seth Halvorsen worked the sixth and seventh and Juan Mejia pitched the eighth. Jaden Hill entered in the ninth inning and struck out Roman Anthony. Marcello Meyer reached on a fielding error before Hill struck out Kyle Teel. Blaze Jordan was hit by a pitch putting runners at first and second. Hill ended the game by striking out Nick Yorke.

The Yard Goats home opener is on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Bowie Baysox (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on 50,000-watt WTIC AM 1080 and also on the free audacy app and streamed on MiLB.TV.

--

Final: Hartford 1, Portland 0

WP- Carson Palmquist (1-0)

LP- Angel Bastardo (0-1)

S- Jaden Hill (1)

T- 2:18

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.